Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu is a new mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wu's manager, Larry Taube, confirmed Monday to USA Today that Wu, 38, welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, over the summer.

E! News reported the birth Monday afternoon.

"They are doing great, and they are so excited and happy," a source said of Wu and Kattner.

Wu attended the Queerties awards reception in February but has kept out of the public eye during the COVID-19 pandemic. The private actress has her Instagram and Twitter accounts labeled as "defunct."

Wu played Jessica Huang on the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat, which ended in February after six seasons. She portrays Rachel Chu in the film Crazy Rich Asians and will reprise the role in a sequel.

Henry Golding told Digital Spy in September that production on the Crazy Rich Asians sequel has been delayed. The actor said they are working to adapt the Kevin Kwan novels that the films are based on.

"They've got the two books that Kevin Kwan wrote still to come and they're trying to find an angle to convert those from page to script to film," Golding said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"it's a very complicated process because, visually, sometimes a novel doesn't make as much sense as it would on the screen in a direct adaptation. So you have to really change it up to make it interesting," he added.

Kattner performs in the rock band Man Man under the name Honus Honus.