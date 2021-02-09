Video game publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob announced on Tuesday that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the Nintendo Switch on March 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was originally only released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October.

A PC version of the game is also planned to be released through Battle.net later this year.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will run natively at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second while the Xbox Series S will upscale to 4K while also running at 60 frames per second.

The new versions of the game will also have faster load times along with other enhancements. Players who already purchased Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can upgrade to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S version for free, except for in Japan.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time represents the first new installment in the Crash series in more than 10 years. The franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021.

Players take control of Crash and his sister Coco as they try to stop the villainous Neo Cortex and N. Tropy from taking over an entire multiverse. The sequel introduces new abilities such as wall-running and slowing down time.