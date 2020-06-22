Activision announced on Monday a new Crash Bandicoot game -- a sequel to the first three games in the series, titled Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

The game, from developer Toys For Bob, will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 2.

Activision also released a gameplay trailer featuring Crash once again having to stop the villainous Neo Cortex and N. Tropy following the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

Players will get to control Crash, his sister Coco Bandicoot and Cortex. The game will introduce new abilities such as wall-running and slowing down time.

"Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality," reads the synopsis.

Activision remastered the first three Crash Bandicoot games in 2017's N. Sane Trilogy. The publisher also remastered and released racing game Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in 2019.