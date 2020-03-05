Comedy Central has ordered 20 more episodes of comedy series Crank Yankers from co-creator and executive producer Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel and his studio Kimmelot Productions revived Crank Yankers on Comedy Central in 2019. The show originally aired on Comedy Central from 2002 to 2005 before going to MTV2 in 2007.

New episodes from the original 20-episode order will return to the network on March 17 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Crank Yankers follows prank phone calls being made by puppets who are voiced by comedians and celebrities, including Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Lil Rey Howery, Adam Carolla, Jeff Ross, Roy Wood Jr., David Alan Grier, Bobby Brown, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Kroll, Demetri Martin, Kathy Griffin, Will Forte, Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Peretti, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, Bobby Moynnihan, Brian Posehn, Kevin Nealon, Ada, Pally, Abbi Jacobson, Derek Waters, Arturo Castro, Natasha Leggero, Paul Scheer, David Koechner, Iliza Shlesinger, Fortune Feimster, Punkie Johnson, Heidi Gardner, Jimmy O. Yang, Jim Florentine, Tony Barbieri, Tim and Eric and Mikey Day.

Jonathan Kimmel serves as showrunner, director and executive producer.