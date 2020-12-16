Craig Melvin is back on Today after his brother's death.

Melvin, 41, thanked fans and his co-hosts for their support during Wednesday's episode of the NBC morning show following the death of his brother Lawrence Meadows.

Melvin appeared on Today remotely after returning home from South Carolina, where he was spending time with family.

"I'm doing better," he told his co-hosts. "Our family's relieved ... He was suffering at the end, and when you have someone that you love and that you cherish, you don't want them to suffer anymore. His suffering is over and our family, we're at a pretty good spot."

Melvin announced Saturday on Instagram that Meadows died Dec. 9 at age 43 after a long battle with colon cancer. He described his brother as "one of the best human beings you would've ever known."

"We lost our older brother this week," Melvin wrote. "Colon cancer robbed him and us of so much. He was diagnosed at 39. He died Wednesday at 43. He spent a fair amount of time over the past few years raising awareness about the disease. We'll be keeping up that fight. We love you, bro."

On Today, Melvin voiced his gratitude to those who offered support and condolences.

"On behalf of our families, I wanted to thank the friends, the strangers who sent cards and texts, prayers especially, and you guys, our little TV family," he said. "You guys really held us up over the last few weeks, and it was a kindness and a generosity that we will never forget. So I wanted to, from the bottom of heart on behalf of my family, to thank you for that."

Melvin also expressed his thanks in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"To my colleagues, friends and viewers," he wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your heartfelt condolences, prayers, and donations in memory of my brother Lawrence."

Meadows is also survived by his wife, Angela, and his children, Addie and Lawson.