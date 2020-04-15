Police in New Jersey helped an animal sanctuary owner recapture a cow that escaped from the facility and was spotted wandering around town "past curfew."

Laurie Zaleski, owner of the Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing, said in a post on the sanctuary's Facebook page that she was in bed about 10 p.m. Tuesday when she noticed a car outside her home and received a call from the Hamilton Township Police Department.

"I answered and the officer said, 'Your cow is out on Railroad Blvd and I'm sorry, but it's past curfew,'" Zaleski wrote.

Zaleski said she was able to safely recapture the bovine, named Yogi.

"Thank you Officer Kristi Ware for spotting Yogi taking his 10 p.m. stroll," Zaleski wrote. "We love our local police dept. They are always looking out for the animals of the Funny Farm Rescue."