Marianne Faithfull's manager said the 73-year-old singer-songwriter and occasional actress is being treated in a London hospital for the coronavirus.

Francois Ravard told Billboard.com Saturday that Faithfull is "stable and responding to treatment."

Her friend Penny Arcade told Rolling Stone she had been sheltering in place when she fell ill.

She checked herself into the hospital on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing pneumonia.

Her songs include "As Tears Go By," "This Little Bird," "Summer Nights" and "Come and Stay with Me." She had acting roles in The Girl from Nagasaki, Marie Antoinette and Absolutely Fabulous.

Actress and author Patricia Bosworth died Thursday at age 86.

Her stepdaughter, Fia Hatsav, told The New York Times the cause was complications of pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus.

Bosworth is a journalist best known for penning the biographies of celebrities such as Montgomery Clift, Diane Arbus, Marlon Brando and Jane Fonda.

