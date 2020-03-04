Courtney Stodden feels she was "absolutely taken advantage of" during her marriage to her ex-husband, Doug Hutchison.

The 25-year-old television personality looked back on her marriage to Hutchison in an Instagram post Tuesday after finalizing her divorce from the 59-year-old actor.

Stodden shared a photo of herself with Hutchison that shows the actor kissing her cheek. Stodden and Hutchison were 16 and 50, respectively, when they married in 2011.

"It's March 3rd, 2020 -- today I am officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It's an emotional day for me. God only knows how he's feeling, but I can tell you that it's for the better. I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of," Stodden captioned the post.

Stodden said she felt "groomed" and was verbally abused during her marriage but was too "scared" to discuss her experience until now.

"I've been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I'm a woman now and it's time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter," the star said.

"I've felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment -- it became a lonely and dark place," she added, telling fans to "stay tuned" for her book.

Stodden then addressed Hutchison, saying she will always love him but is angry about how their marriage affected her.

"I'll always love you; yet I'll always be angry. You've left me -- a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome," Stodden wrote.

"I wish you well. But please don't ever do this to another minor again. It's not right... even if the parent signs off," she said. "Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren't on your level. I'll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I."

Stodden filed for divorce from Hutchison in March 2018 after splitting from the actor in 2017. TMZ reported in January that Stodden and Hutchison had reached a settlement in their divorce.

Stodden said in January that she attempted suicide by hanging in 2019. She previously discussed her struggle with depression in 2017 after experiencing a miscarriage during her marriage to Hutchison.

Hutchison is known for the film The Green Mile and for playing Horace Goodspeed on the ABC series Lost.