Courtney Barnett announces tour festival with different lineup every show
UPI News Service, 03/24/2022
Courtney Barnett has announced a new touring festival that will feature a new lineup of artists in every city.
The Here and There touring festival will feature Barnett performing along with a lineup she curated that includes the likes of Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus and Bartees Strange.
Chicano Batman, Wet Leg, Alvvays, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Arooj Aftab, Bedouine, Ethel Cain, Caroline Rose, Indigo De Souza, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, The Beths, Lido Pimienta and Quinn Christopherson will also be a part of the tour.
The touring festival begins on Aug. 8 at the Arvest Bank Theatre in Kansas City before it wraps up on Sept. 3 at Mission Ballroom in Denver.
A pre-sale for tickets begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.
Barnett last released the album Things Take Time, Take Time in November.
Here is the full list of dates for Courtney Barnett's 'Here and There' touring festival
Aug. 8 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre
Aug. 9 -- St. Louis, Mo., at The Factory
Aug. 10 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at The Agora Theatre and Ballroom
Aug. 12 -- Harrisburg, Pa., at Harrisburg University
Aug. 13 -- North Adams, Mass., at Mass MoCA
Aug. 14 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at Beak & Skiff
Aug. 16 -- Chicago, Ill., at The Salt Shed
Aug. 20 -- Portland, Ore., at Edgefield
Aug. 21 -- Redmond, Wash., at Marymoor Park
Aug. 23 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Orpheum
Aug. 26 -- Standford, Calif., at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Aug. 28 -- San Diego, Calif., at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
