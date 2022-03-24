Courtney Barnett has announced a new touring festival that will feature a new lineup of artists in every city.

The Here and There touring festival will feature Barnett performing along with a lineup she curated that includes the likes of Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus and Bartees Strange.

Chicano Batman, Wet Leg, Alvvays, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Arooj Aftab, Bedouine, Ethel Cain, Caroline Rose, Indigo De Souza, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, The Beths, Lido Pimienta and Quinn Christopherson will also be a part of the tour.

The touring festival begins on Aug. 8 at the Arvest Bank Theatre in Kansas City before it wraps up on Sept. 3 at Mission Ballroom in Denver.

A pre-sale for tickets begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Barnett last released the album Things Take Time, Take Time in November.

Here is the full list of dates for Courtney Barnett's 'Here and There' touring festival

Aug. 8 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre

Aug. 9 -- St. Louis, Mo., at The Factory

Aug. 10 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at The Agora Theatre and Ballroom

Aug. 12 -- Harrisburg, Pa., at Harrisburg University

Aug. 13 -- North Adams, Mass., at Mass MoCA

Aug. 14 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at Beak & Skiff

Aug. 16 -- Chicago, Ill., at The Salt Shed

Aug. 20 -- Portland, Ore., at Edgefield

Aug. 21 -- Redmond, Wash., at Marymoor Park

Aug. 23 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Orpheum

Aug. 26 -- Standford, Calif., at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

Aug. 28 -- San Diego, Calif., at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

Aug. 31 -- Dallas, Texas, at The Factory

Sept. 1 -- Austin, Texas, at ACL Live

Sept. 3 -- Denver, Colo., at Mission Ballroom