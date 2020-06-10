California officials announced Wednesday that the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and country music festival Stagecoach will not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed an order canceling the two festivals, which had been previously postponed to October, citing the possibility of a resurgence of coronavirus in the fall.

"I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall," Kaiser said. "In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Gov. Newsom's Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

Kaiser praised Goldenvoice, the promotion company behind the festivals, for its efforts to protect the health of concert-goers.

"These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted," Kaiser said. "My first priority is the health of the community."

Coachella did not immediately announce the cancelation of the festival or any plans for alternatives.

The news came a day after Chicago's Lollapalooza announced its 2020 festival had been canceled and would be replaced by a virtual event.