Jeff Carson, a country music star who became a police officer in 2009, died Sunday of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., his publicist confirmed. He was 58.

"It's hard to believe he's gone. One thing is for certain -- Franklin Police Officer #JeffCarson changed everyone he met, all of us, for the better! Thank you, Jeff, for your life of service & song. May his message live on: God Save The World," the Franklin Police Department tweeted Sunday.

Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, OK., the musician is known for the songs "Yeah Buddy" and "Not on Your Love."

"The Academy mourns the loss of Jeff Carson, the chart-topping country singer. His 1995 song 'Not On Your Love' hit No. 1, and 'The Car' won Video of the Year at the 1996 #ACMawards. Please join us in sending love and condolences to the Carson family," the Academy of Country Music tweeted Sunday.

Carson is survived by his wife Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, mother Virginia Norton, brother Steve Herndon, and sister Karen Spurlock.