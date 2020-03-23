The Costume Designers Guild and fashion designer Christian Siriano are mobilizing to sew masks for hospitals.

Costume Designers Guild president Salvador Perez said Monday to Variety that guild members are making masks for hospitals in response to shortages of protective gear amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are organizing all our members from local 892 and local 705 costumers who can sew, to manufacture masks for hospitals. It will be good to keep busy and help the community," Perez said.

The Motion Pictures Editors Guild national executive director Cathy Repola also encouraged members to sew or volunteer to deliver masks within social distancing guidelines, or to send videos to residents at the Motion Picture and Television Fund community.

"We are social beings by nature (some more than others), so we must make efforts to maintain a sense of community in the midst of social separation," Repola said.

Siriano, apparel manufacturer Los Angeles Apparel and others in the fashion industry are also making masks and other protective gear for hospitals. The New York Times said Saturday that Siriano's 10 seamstresses in New York hope to produce a few thousand masks a week.

Siriano and Los Angeles Apparel are designing and creating washable, reusable masks. The masks are not "medical grade," although Siriano intends to make masks that meet F.D.A. standards once he acquires the approved materials and patterns.

Siriano confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram.

"We are working hard on this and more to come soon. We want to be safe and make sure all the legal requirements are met. Thanks everyone for all the support!" he wrote.

In addition, Good Morning America reported last week that Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and other TV medical dramas have donated masks, gowns and gloves to hospitals amid the shortages.