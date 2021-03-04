The nominees for the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards were announced on Thursday for film and television with Mulan, Bridgerton and more receiving nominations.

Mulan costume designer Bina Daigeler is nominated for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film along with Jenny Beavan for Dolittle, Michael Wilkinson for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Massimo Cantini Parrini for Pinocchio and Lindy Hemming for Wonder Woman 1984.

Bridgerton's Ellen Mirojnick and John W. Glaser III were nominated for Excellence in Period Television along with Amy Roberts for The Crown, Dayna Pink for Lovecraft Country, Bina Daigeler for Mrs. America and Gabriele Binder for The Queen's Gambit.

Birds of Prey's Erin Benach was nominated for Excellence in Contemporary Film along with Trayce Gigi Field for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Donna Berwick for Da 5 Bloods, Nancy Steiner for Promising Young Woman and Lou Eyrich for The Prom.

The Mandalorian's Shawna Trpcic was nominated for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television along with Cynthia Summers for Snowpiercer, Christine Bieselin Clark for Star Trek: Picard, Shay Cunliffe for WestWorld and Amanda Neale for What We Do in the Shadows.

The full list of nominees can be found on the official Twitter account for the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards will be livestreamed on Twitter on April 13 at 8:30 p.m. EST.