Cory Wharton is "disappointed" by MTV's decision to cut ties with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old television personality reacted to the network severing ties with Selfridge and pulling their Teen Mom OG at Home special due to Selfridge's past racist tweets.

"One of my favorite athletes of all-time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is 'Control what you can control.' What I can't control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made," Wharton said in a statement to E! News.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Wharton thanked fans for their support and said he will continue his relationship with MTV.

"I have not parted ways with MTV. That needs to be understood," he said. "I've learned that burning bridges is never the solution. Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision."

Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special, which follows Wharton and Selfridge as they welcome their daughter, Mila Mae, was to air Tuesday but was replaced by an episode of Catfish.

MTV said Wednesday that it pulled the special and is severing ties with Selfridge due to her past remarks.

"MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice," the network said.

Selfridge faced backlash this week after her 2012 tweets resurfaced online. She apologized Tuesday on Instagram Stories, saying, "My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change."

Selfridge previously apologized during a conversation with Wharton's ex, Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, during Season 8 of the MTV series. Wharton and Floyd have a 3-year-old daughter, Ryder.

Selfridge appeared with Wharton on Teen Mom OG and starred on the MTV series Ex on the Beach and Are You the One? Wharton is known for his appearances on The Challenge, including the current season, Total Madness.

MTV cut ties with Wharton's Total Madness co-star Dee Nguyen this week following her "offensive" tweet about Black Lives Matter.