Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Conversations with Friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the drama series Tuesday featuring Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn

Conversations with Friends is based on the Sally Rooney novel. The series is written by Alice Birch and Mark O'Halloran and directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room).

Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane star as Frances and Bobbi, best friends who become involved with a married couple, Melissa (Kirke) and Nick (Alwyn). Melissa and Bobbi flirt, while Frances and Nick start a secret and intense affair.

Conversations with Friends will consist of 12 episodes and premiere on Hulu and BBC Three in May.

Hulu and BBC Three previously adapted Rooney's book Normal People as a drama series starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

Kirke is known for playing Jessa Johansson on the HBO series Girls and recently starred in Sex Education Season 3. Alwyn appeared in the films Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, The Favourite and Mary Queen of Scots.