Control Z will return for a second season in August.

Netflix announced Wednesday that Season 2 of the Mexican teen drama series will premiere Aug. 4.

The streaming service shared the news alongside a date announcement teaser. The video features dramatic shots of the characters posing in front of large digital screens.

"If you try to bury the past, it could end up burying you," an official description reads.

Control Z is created by Carlos Quintanilla Sakar, Adriana Pelusi and Miguel Garci­a Moreno. The series stars Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Ronda and Yankel Stevan.

Control Z premiered on Netflix in May 2020. Season 1 followed Sofi­a Herrera (Becerril), a teenager who tries to uncover the identity of a hacker exposing students' secrets.