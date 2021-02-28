This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live opened with a faux game show called So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine.

The sketch mocked how difficult it has been to get vaccinated for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Kate McKinnon played infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, the show's host, while the panel of judges consisted of California's Governor Gavin Newsom (Alex Moffat), New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson) and Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Cecily Strong).

"Getting the vaccination shouldn't be a competition, but Americans will only want to get it if it means someone else can't," McKinnon as Fauci said.

Contestants included a woman with herpes (Heidi Gardner), a young woman pretending to be elderly (Ego Nwodim), a man who lied about being a smoker (Bowen Yang) and a confused senior citizen (Mikey Day.)

They all told their stories, but only the old man was deemed eligible to register online for the coronavirus vaccine.

Unfortunately, he didn't have a computer or anyone to help him, so he, too, was out of luck.

The 9-minute video has gotten more than 500,000 views since it was posted on YouTube.