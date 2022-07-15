Terminal List star Constance Wu said she tried to take her own life after being bullied on social media, but a friend found her in time and took her to the hospital.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress returned to social media Thursday after a three-year break.

The hiatus was prompted by criticism she received for saying in 2019 that she was upset her ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat, had been renewed, forcing her to give up another project.

Wu said Thursday she decided to return to social media to promote her book, Making a Scene.

"I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: 3 years ago when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe," she wrote in a Twitter statement Thursday.

"I felt awful about what I'd said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I'd become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn't even deserve to live anymore," she added. "That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they'd be better off without me. Looking back, it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that's what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER."