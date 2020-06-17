Deadline said Mr. Malcom's List is a period piece based on Suzanne Allain's forthcoming novel of the same name. Allain wrote the script, with Emmy Holly Jones to direct the film.
Dirisu plays the titular Mr. Malcolm, the most eligible bachelor in London. The character jilts Julia (Wu), a society lady who enlists her friend Selina (Pinto) to help take her revenge.
"I am so incredibly excited and honored to have Constance and Sam join this cast. Their talents know no bounds and I cannot wait to show the world our take on a Regency era romantic comedy," Jones said in a statement.
WestEnd Films is handling international rights to the film and will present the film to buyers during the Cannes virtual market next week.
Principal photography will begin in Ireland in spring 2021.
Wu plays Jessica Huang on the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat and starred in the 2019 film Crazy Rich Asians. Heughan portrays Jamie Fraser on the Starz series Outlander and will co-host an upcoming travel series.
