Fisher Stevens is to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer of "Dear Edward."
The story follows the 12-year-old title character, the only survivor of a commercial plane crash.
"As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed," the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.
"The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human."
