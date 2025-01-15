Nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards are in, with Conclave and Emilia Perez leading this year's nominees.

Conclave follows a cardinal (Fiennes) at the center of a papal election, while a former cartel leader seeks gender-affirming surgery and a fresh start in Emilia Perez.

The Brutalist received nine nominations, while Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked are up for seven awards each.

"The 42 films nominated today span a fantastically broad spectrum of genres with enormous breadth in creative expression," BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said in a press release. "From the most intimate character pieces to epic societal commentaries via genre-bending dramas, musicals and comedies. The film industry has delivered in spades once again."

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts aims to amplify excellence across the movie, television and gaming industries.

The organization previously shared its Rising Star Award nominations, which include Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson, Mikey Madison and Nabhaan Rizwan.

