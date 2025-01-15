Conclave follows a cardinal (Fiennes) at the center of a papal election, while a former cartel leader seeks gender-affirming surgery and a fresh start in Emilia Perez.
The Brutalist received nine nominations, while Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked are up for seven awards each.
"The 42 films nominated today span a fantastically broad spectrum of genres with enormous breadth in creative expression," BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said in a press release. "From the most intimate character pieces to epic societal commentaries via genre-bending dramas, musicals and comedies. The film industry has delivered in spades once again."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.