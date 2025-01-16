Comedian and former late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien is set to receive the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The award will be presented to O'Brien, who also worked as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons, at a star-studded ceremony March 23 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The event will stream on Netflix on a later date.

"I am honored to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humor, but for my work as a riverboat pilot," O'Brien quipped in a press release Thursday.

Recent recipients of the award include Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss.