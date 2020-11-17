Conan O'Brien is ending his TBS late-night talk show Conan in 2021.

WarnerMedia confirmed in a press release Tuesday that Conan, which premiered in November 2010, will end its run at the end of its 10th season in June 2021.

O'Brien's signature travel specials, Conan Without Borders, will continue to air on TBS.

Following the end of Conan, O'Brien will begin hosting a new, weekly variety series on HBO Max. WarnerMedia owns both TBS and HBO Max.

"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.' I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription," O'Brien said.

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said the network looks forward to O'Brien's new series.

"Conan's unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades," Bloys said. "We can't wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week."

Prior to Conan, O'Brien hosted the late-night shows Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien.