Conan O'Brien and Bowen Yang have joined the cast of a new buddy comedy from Saturday Night Live writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Wednesday that O'Brien, Yang, Meg Stalter (Hacks), X Mayo (The Daily Show) and Nichole Sakura (Maggie) have joined the new film from Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy, a comedy trio known as Please Don't Destroy.

The untitled film follows three childhood friends who live and work together. Unhappy with where their lives are headed, the trio set off to find gold treasure rumored to be buried in a nearby mountain.

Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy wrote, star in and executive produce the movie, with SNL director Paul Briganti as director.

The film is in production in North Carolina.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the new casting.

O'Brien served as a writer on SNL in his early career. He hosted the TBS talk show Conan, which ended in June 2021 after 11 years on the air. He is currently hosting a podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.

Yang stars on SNL and is also known for the series Awkafina is Nora from Queens and the romantic comedy film Fire Island.