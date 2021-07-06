Company will return to Broadway later this year.

Producers confirmed Tuesday that the show's opening night has been moved up to December.

The revival of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical will begin previews Nov. 15 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and officially open Dec. 9.

Company was originally to have its opening night in January 2022. The musical began previews in March 2020 before being shut down due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Marianne Elliott will direct the revival, with Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone to star. The production is a gender-reversed staging of the original musical and features Lenk as Bobbie and LuPone as Joanne.

Producers will announce a replacement for Kyle Dean Massey in the coming weeks. The actor, who is expecting his first child in the fall, announced in June that he wouldn't be returning to the show.

"We always wanted to bring Company back as soon as possible, and when the opportunity was presented to start performances a month earlier, we knew we had to jump on it," Elliott said in a statement. "This production has always been about bringing people together to share in laughter, joy, and friendship, and I'm beyond thrilled that we are able to reunite almost all of our remarkable cast to make this happen."

Company takes place at Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, where her friends question why she isn't married and hasn't settled down to start a family.