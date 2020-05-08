Community creator Dan Harmon and cast members will perform a live table read and Q&A to benefit COVID-19 relief, Variety reports. The table read and Q&A will occur May 18 at 2 p.m. PDT on Sony Pictures Television's Community YouTube page.

Brie and Yvette Nicole Brown confirmed the live read on their Twitter pages, encouraging fans to tweet them questions using the hashtag #AskCommunity.

Sony Picture Television said the deadline for submitting questions is Friday at noon PDT.

The episode they will read is "Cooperative Polygraphy" from the show's fifth season. Chevy Chase is not listed as a participant. He had left the show by the time that episode aired. The episode is set after his character's funeral.

Glover would also leave Community in the fifth season. This event marks his return to Community.

Community was a comedy about a group of community college students who met for a study group. They would have comic adventures on campus that sometimes included paintball, animated episodes and references to popular movies.

"Cooperative Polygraphy" is an episode that takes place entirely in the school library, making it ideal for a live read.

Sony will donate to World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods and asks viewers to donate via a "Community" fund.

Community ran from 2009 to 2015, its first five seasons on NBC and its last on Yahoo Screen. Harmon was replaced in Season 4, but returned for the fifth and sixth.