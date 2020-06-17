Live Nation Urban and LiveXLive have announced a new virtual event that will celebrate Juneteenth on Friday, featuring Common, T.I., Charlamagne tha God and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special, will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. EDT on LiveXLive's digital platforms. Live Nation Urban and LiveXLive are partnering with Color of Change on the event.

Charlamagne that God is hosting with correspondent Gia Peppers. The event will commemorate African-American freedom and celebrate the unifying language of music.

Common, featuring Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, and Fantastic Negrito, Joy Oladokun, Jonathan McReynolds, Justine Skye and Mick Jenkins are set to perform.

T.I., Trae tha Truth, Leon Bridges, Vic Mensa, Mereba, Lion Babe, Bren Joy and more are set to make appearances.

"Juneteenth is the ultimate celebration of Black history and heritage. Live Nation Urban is proud to partner with LivexLive and Color of Change to bring light to a day that has been revered by African-Americans for generations. Its cultural relevance and significance globally cannot be understated," Brandon Pankey, VP at Live Nation Urban said in a statement.