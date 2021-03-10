Rapper Common is set to host a 2-hour CBS special called A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change on March 17.

The artists will be seen performing songs that have "seen us through the darkest hours and greatest triumphs of the 20th and 21st centuries," a network press release said Tuesday.

"Notable performances include Gladys Knight singing Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On?' alongside Adam Blackstone, Shelia E., Israel Houghton and D Smoke, Erivo's interpretation of John Lennon's 'Imagine' and Fogerty bringing his 'Weeping in the Promised Land' and 'Fortunate Son' to the stage."

The special will air three days after the 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony is broadcast on CBS.

Both specials will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

Common and John Legend won a Grammy Award, Golden Globe and Oscar for their civil-rights anthem, "Glory," which was on the soundtrack of the 2014 Martin Luther King Jr. biopic, Selma.

Trevor Noah is hosting Sunday's Grammy Awards presentation, which celebrates the previous year's best in music.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have been added to the lineup of performers for the event. Singing together as the R&B supergroup, Silk Sonic, they released the song, "Leave the Door Open," last week.

They will join previously announced performers Cardi B, BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch.