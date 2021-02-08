Amazon Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Coming 2 America.

The studio aired a trailer for the Coming to America sequel Sunday during Super Bowl LV.

In the preview, titled "The Return," Eddie Murphy makes his return as Prince Akeem Joffer, the new king of the fictional African country of Zamunda. The teaser shows Akeem once again visit New York, where he meets his son (Jermaine Fowler) for the first time.

In addition, the trailer references Wakanda, the fictional country featured in Black Panther.

Amazon previously released a teaser that shows Akeem meeting his son for the first time and photos featuring Akeem (Murphy), Akeem's best friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) and Akeem's father, King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones).

The original Coming to America opened in theaters in 1988 and followed Akeem as he travels to the United States in hopes of finding a bride.

Coming 2 America is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield and is directed by Craig Brewer. The movie co-stars Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Shari Headley and Wesley Snipes.

Jones said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November that filming Coming 2 America was an "insane" and "surreal" experience.

Coming 2 America premieres March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.