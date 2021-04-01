Coming 2 America from Amazon Prime Video has topped Nielsen's U.S. streaming rankings for the week of March 1 to 7.

The comedy sequel starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall had 1.413 billion minutes of viewing time, putting it ahead of any television series or movie on Nielsen's rankings.

"Content is king, and audiences on @PrimeVideo have crowned their new streaming royalty. Congratulations to @ArsenioHall, @NomzamoMbatha and the cast & crew of #Coming2America for being the most viewed program on our Top 10 list.," Nielsen said on Twitter.

Bigfoot Family came in second place for movies followed by I Cate A Lot, Raya and the Last Dragon, Moxie, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, Moana, The Dark Knight, No Escape and Frozen in tenth place.

Ginny & Georgia was the No. 1 ranked original series, followed by WandaVision, Murder Among the Mormons, Behind Her Eyes, Firefly Lane, The Crown, Orange is the New Black, Bridgerton, The Great British Baking Show and Longmire in tenth place.