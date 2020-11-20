Coming 2 America is coming to Amazon Prime Video in March.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon confirmed Friday that the Coming to America sequel, starring Eddie Murphy, will premiere March 5, 2021.
"The royal rumors are true. #Coming2America will let its sooooouuuuul-glo exclusively on Prime Video March 5," the company tweeted.
Amazon Studios acquired the film from Paramount Pictures.
"What could be better than a return to Zamunda?" producer Kevin Misher said in a statement. "We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come."
The original Coming to America opened in theaters in 1988. The movie follows Akeem Joffer (Murphy), the prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, as he travels to the United States in hopes of finding a bride.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.