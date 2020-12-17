Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America.

Coming 2 America is a sequel to the 1988 movie Coming to America, which follows Akeem Joffer (Murphy), the prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, as he travels to the United States in hopes of finding a bride. The sequel follows Akeem on a new adventure in Queens, N.Y.

The photos show Murphy return as Prince Akeem, Hall as Semmi, Akeem's best friend and aide, and Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's father.

"These first look pictures from @Coming2America feel like if only the people we wanted to see showed up to our high school reunion," Amazon captioned the post.

"What could be better than a return to Zamunda?" producer Kevin Misher said. "We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come."

Leslie Jones said in an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers in November that filming Coming 2 America was an "insane" and "surreal" experience.

"When Eddie came in, in just full Akeem, it was like, surreal," the actress said. "It felt like we were back in the [first] movie. That's what it felt like, because he literally looks the same."

"When he walked in ... all of us at that time got like, chills. We got chills," she added. "It's a really good movie too."