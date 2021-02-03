Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem finds his long lost son in a new trailer for Coming 2 America.

Akeem and his best friend Semmi (Arensio Hall) find his son LaVelle ( Jermaine Fowler ) while returning to New York City in the clip released on Wednesday.

Akeem brings his son back home to the African nation of Zamunda along with LaVelle's mother Mary (Leslie Jones).

"He's supposed to be like the prince of Wakanda," Mary says in reference to Marvel's Black Panther.

"Wakanda is a fictional place. Zamunda is a very real nation," Akeem replies.

LaVelle is having a hard time adjusting to life in Zamunda while Akeem realizes that his daughter Meeka (Kiki Layne) hoped to ascend to the throne one day. Akeem must also deal with General Izzi ( Wesley Snipes ) who wants to take over Zamunda.

Coming 2 America premieres March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Tracey Morgan also star. Craig Brewer serves as director.