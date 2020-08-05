Comedy Central announced on Wednesday a new reboot of classic Nickelodeon animated series, The Ren & Stimpy Show.

The network will reimagine the series for a new generation and will be hiring a new creative team. Nickelodeon Animation Studios is handling the project.

The Ren & Stimpy Show premiered in 1991 and ran for five seasons. The cartoon, known for its adult-humor, followed the wacky exploits of Ren, a chihuahua and Stimpy, a cat.

The show was turned into more of an adult series in 2003 with Ren & Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon which aired briefly on Spike, now the Paramount Network.

The Ren & Stimpy Show is the latest animated series to be brought back by Comedy Central including Beavis and Butt-Head and Daria spin-off Jodie.

A documentary on The Ren & Stimpy Show, titled Happy Happy Joy Joy, from directors Ron Cicero and Kimo Easterwood, premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The film addressed sexual abuse allegations against show creator John Kricfalusi.