Comedy Central has canceled comedy series Tosh.O ahead of the show's Season 12 premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will end on Comedy Central with Season 12, which will arrive on Sept. 15 with 10 episodes. The finale will air on Nov. 24.

Comedy Central previously renewed the series for four more seasons in January. ViacomCBS, which owns Comedy Central, and host Daniel Tosh, will be shopping the show to other networks and digital platforms.

Tosh.O, first launched in 2009, features Tosh poking fun at viral videos. The series is Comedy Central's longest-running weekly live-action show.

Comedy Central recently canceled Drunk History after six seasons after the show was renewed for a seventh season.

The network has been moving toward animated programming and has ordered a Beavis and Butt-Head revival, a Ren & Stimpy Show reboot and a Daria spinoff titled Jodie.

"After 12 years together, comedy central and i are consciously uncoupling. they get the cartoons, and i'm heading to any network with stronger wifi #twelvemoreyears," Tosh said on Twitter.