Comedy Central has canceled comedy series Drunk History after six seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cancellation comes after the network initially renewed Drunk History for a seventh season. Production on Season 7 was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drunk History features a changing cast of celebrities and comedians acting out and retelling historical events. Each historical event would be retold by a narrator who is inebriated.

The series was created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner. Drunk History started as a web series on Waters' YouTube page before it moved over to Funny or Die and then Comedy Central.

Bill Hader, Jenny Slate, Jack Black, Michael Cera, Kristen Wiig, Kumail Nanjiani, Jordan Peele, Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Courteney Cox, Maya Rudolph, Aubrey Plaza, Seth Rogen, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Will Ferrell, Tesa Thompson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more have appeared on the show.

Waters signed a first-look deal with Comedy Central and will still develop projects for the network.

Comedy Central has been moving toward animated programming and has ordered a Beavis and Butt-Head revival, a Ren & Stimpy Show reboot and a Daria spinoff series titled Jodie.