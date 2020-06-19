Jodie, a new animated comedy with a voice cast led by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, has gotten a new home.

The Daria spin-off was previously announced as a project for MTV, but its sister station Comedy Central announced Thursday it will air it instead.

The MTV Studios production is being penned by Daria creator Grace Edwards whose other credits include Insecure, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer.

Jodie follows Daria's friend as she graduates college and starts working.

"What Daria did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation," a press release from the network said Thursday.

"The show will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, Jodie will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young black women face today."

Daria -- featuring Tracy Grandstaff as Daria and Jessica Cydnee Jackson as Jodie -- was itself a spin-off of Beavis and Butthead.

It ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002.