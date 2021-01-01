Comedian and actor John Bishop has joined the cast of Doctor Who for Season 13, the BBC announced Friday.

"As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor's adventures, Dan will quickly learn there's more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe. Traveling through space and time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he'll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares," a BBC press release said.

Bishop began to film the upcoming episodes with co-stars Whittaker and Mandip Gill in November. He will be seen later this year when the new season begins.

"If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It's an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn't wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip," Bishop said in a statement.

This year's Doctor Who holiday special is to air Friday evening.