Comedian Bob Saget has died in Florida at the age of 65, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget," the office announced on Twitter.

Saget is best known for his stand-up career, as well as for hosting America's Funniest Home Videos and starring in the sitcoms Full House and Fuller House. His other credits include Entourage, How I Met Your Mother,' Raising Dad, Farce of the Penguins, Surviving Suburbia, Half Baked and The Masked Singer.

Saget also hosted several fundraising events for the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister died of the autoimmune disease.

The funnyman's final Tweet was posted early Sunday.

"Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this [expletive.] Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022," he wrote.

Saget began his nationwide stand-up tour in September and expected to perform shows through June.