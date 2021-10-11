Comedian Adam DeVine has married actress Chloe Bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

A representative for DeVine confirmed to People magazine that the 37-year-old and Bridges, 29, have become husband and wife.

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed the news.

Erik Griffin, who starred alongside DeVine in comedy series Workaholics, uploaded to Instagram a photo of himself and DeVine celebrating with the show's other stars Blake Anderson and Anders Holm.

"Dem Boyz! DeVine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!" Griffin said.

DeVine and Bridges started dating in February 2015 after starring together in The Final Girls and got engaged in October 2019.

Bridges is perhaps best known for starring in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, The Carrie Diaries and Pretty Little Liars. DeVine has starred in the Pitch Perfect series, Modern Family, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Isn't It Romantic and more.

DeVine is set to reprise his role as Bumper Allen and executive produce a new Pitch Perfect television series that is heading to Peacock.