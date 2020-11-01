Gillian Jacobs' horror movie Come Play is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $3.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Honest Thief with $1.4 million, followed by The War with Grandpa at No. 3 with $1.1 million, Tenet at No. 4 with $885,000 and The Empty Man at No. 5 with $561,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Hocus Pocus at No. 6 with $456,000, The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 7 with $386,000, Monsters Inc. at No. 8 with $232,000, Spell at No. 9 with $210,000 and The New Mutants at No. 10 with $145,000.