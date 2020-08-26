Colton told Steve Carbone on his "Reality Steve" podcast earlier this month he and Cassie have a friendship and there is nothing but "love and well-wishes" between the former couple, but they are no longer friends on social media.
Cassie, her sister Michelle Randolph, and Michelle's boyfriend Gregg Sulkin have all recently stopped following Colton on Instagram, according to Us Weekly.
And Colton, 28, apparently unfollowed Cassie, 25, as well as her sister. However, Colton is still friends with Gregg, 28, on Instagram.
Colton was reportedly spotted spending time with Gregg just two weeks ago, so it's apparent the two guys became great friends while dating the blonde California sisters.
When Colton talked to Carbone on his podcast earlier this month, he shared of Cassie, "I have nothing but good things... with Cassie right now. I love the girl and miss the girl dearly. She's amazing."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
But after The Bachelor special aired on ABC last month, Colton appeared to slam Cassie in a passive-aggressive manner.
"When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends," Colton wrote on Instagram three days after Cassie's interview aired, although Cassie declined to reveal any specific details regarding her split from Colton.
"I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week."
Cassie therefore fired back on social media with some insulting allegations against the former pro football player, including that Colton allegedly intended to "monetize" their breakup by writing about it for a new chapter in his memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, without allowing her to see the content first.
Cassie suggested Colton was being an unfair hypocrite and publicly asked him to refrain from "prolonging our breakup or dragging me" when it's "unwarranted." (Colton's representative told Us on July 10 that Cassie's "accusations are simply not true.")
And Colton insisted on Carbone's podcast his initial Instagram post wasn't directed at his ex, but rather The Bachelorfranchise.
Colton claimed The Bachelor producers told Cassie the interview would be an opportunity for the world to get to know her but then the special only aired footage of Cassie talking about her split from Colton, which was apparently a topic Cassie had wanted to avoid altogether.
"What bugged me was the fact that that show took advantage of her. I feel very defensive over people I love," Colton explained.
"I know Cassie's a big girl and can fight her own battles, but I know her heart -- she doesn't want to rock the boat and she loves people even if they abuse her or even if they take advantage of her, which is what they did."
Cassie previously said she had only agreed to appear on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! under the impression she wouldn't have to speak on her May 2020 split from Colton at all.
After the interview aired, Cassie expressed frustration over the episode's editing by posting a video on her Instagram Stories in which she said her chat with Harrison was not supposed to be about Colton.
"So I'm a little irritated about a few things right now. Just watched The Bachelor interview that aired and I feel like I'm speaking to no one," Cassie complained.
"There was so much more that I talked about in that interview than just our relationship... Believe it or not, there's so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that's why I'm annoyed."
Colton also revealed he and Cassie talked things out after their Instagram feud.
"Maybe eventually we'll address it together. It should have been handled privately and we did handle it privately and sort of left it at that," Colton shared, adding that he did in fact write an extra chapter for his book.
"As far as what the book was and is, the chapter is done. I wrote the chapter and she saw it and was okay with it and we made changes. I say 'we.' I know it's my book but like, there was more than just the breakup that was going to go into the book, the extra chapter."
The new chapter will apparently focus on his battle with coronavirus as well as his breakup with Cassie. A paperback edition of his memoir will be released in January 2021 with the new content included.
"I wanted to share that in the book of how I navigated that. It wasn't a chapter just about the breakup or just to get back at anybody," Colton explained.
"The chapter is part our breakup and part me having COVID. We go into the details that we're comfortable sharing in that chapter and we both went over it together... Honestly, I think her being a part of it made it even better."
ADVERTISEMENT
Colton also teased earlier this month he'll be returning to reality TV "sooner rather than later," according to Us.
In terms of why Colton and Cassie split, Cassie reportedly initiated the conversation and a source told E! News in early June, "Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now and she tried to end it a few times."
A People insider shared a similar explanation for what went wrong, saying Cassie wasn't ready to get married and the pair had essentially just become friends.
Prior to their surprising decision to part ways, Colton had publicly discussed wanting to propose marriage to Cassie in the near future.
"We have decided we're not moving in together until we're married. So we have something to look forward to in that step," Colton said on the March 31 episode of Us's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast, adding that Cassie has been extremely busy with work and school.
"She still has her internship and some time to put into that and it takes a lot of work for her to do that and takes a lot of her energy and focus. I can't imagine having to plan for a wedding and we still don't want a long engagement. So we want to make sure that timing-wise it's all right."
Colton had made up his mind before even finishing out his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
However, Cassie attempted to quit The Bachelor at that stage in the process because she didn't feel ready to get engaged after dating Colton for such a short period of time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Colton nearly ended production because he was so devastated, but he fought for Cassie to stay and ultimately convinced her to give him another chance.
Cassie was hesitant to continue but decided to stick around for Colton now that pressure of an engagement was off the table, and she proceeded to meet his family on the show and fall in love with him once filming wrapped.