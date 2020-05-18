TLC announced that Colt Johnson, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa will return for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

The network made the announcements on Twitter Sunday alongside new teaser trailers.

Johnson and Lima appeared together on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The pair are now divorced. Johnson started to date again and Lima has to complete community service after being arrested.

Faagata and Asuelu also appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The couple will face hardships in the new season as they take care of two children.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever premieres June 17 at 8 p.m. EDT. The spinoff series continues to follow stars from 90 Day Fiance.