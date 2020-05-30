Colorado's Telluride Film Festival will kick off Sept. 3 as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced.

"We are not ignorant of the devastation facing the world. We feel the fear and distress too. This is why we are committed to observing all guidance as suggested by the consensus of voices of the scientific community with whom we are consulting now. This will not be a business as usual event. Things will look and feel very different," a statement from the festival said.

"We're hard at work to provide a safe and joyous environment that will include an extra day to allow more space within and between screenings, along with all of the necessary safety tweaks and adjustments you've become very familiar with, regardless of where you call home."

The news comes after plans for the Venice Film Festival were confirmed for the end of the summer.

The pandemic has caused the shutdown of most TV and film productions, and the cancellation of many live events and festivals in recent months as people practice social-distancing in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

The Telluride Film Festival generally screens about 20 films and attracts about 5,000 people.

No 2020 lineup has been announced.

Last year's event featured the world premiere of Judy for which Renee Zellweger eventually won the Oscar for Best Actress. The Two Popes and Ford v Ferrari also debuted there in 2019.