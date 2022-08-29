Colin Kaepernick is a new dad.

The 34-year-old football star and his partner, radio personality Nessa Diab, recently welcomed their first child together.

Diab shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Kaepernick with their new baby.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!" Diab captioned the post.

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family," she added. "Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

Diab said sharing the news allows her to connect with her followers in "different ways that I never imagined."

"My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew," she wrote.

Diab attended the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday evening after announcing the birth.

Kaepernick and Diab were first linked in 2015.

Kaepernick played football for the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons. He has been a free agent since 2017, following controversy over him kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games as a protest against police violence.