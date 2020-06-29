Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay are teaming up on a new Netflix series about the ex-NFL star's early life.

Netflix said in a press release Monday that Kaepernick, 32, and DuVernay, 47, are developing Colin in Black & White, a limited series based on Kaepernick's high school years.

The six-part scripted series will explore how Kaepernick's upbringing and early experiences led him to become a civil rights activist in later years. Kaepernick, a biracial adoptee, grew up in a white family.

Kaepernick played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers but has been a free agent since 2017 following controversy over his kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games as a protest against police violence.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience."

Colin in Black & White is written by Michael Starrbury. Kaepernick will narrate the series and co-executive produce with DuVernay and Starrbury.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face."

Deadline said Netflix plans to begin filming Colin in Black & White in the fall.

DuVernay is a writer, director and producer known for Selma, Queen Sugar and When They See Us.