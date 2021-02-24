Colin Jost and his wife, actress Scarlett Johansson, "felt lucky" to be able to marry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 38-year-old writer, actor and comedian discussed his wedding to Johansson during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jost and Johansson married at an intimate wedding in October. On Ellen, Jost said he and Johansson were able to marry safely with a small group of friends and family in attendance.

"We stuck it in," he said. "We felt lucky that we were able to get in a wedding and also have our families there and be able to do it safely. It was nice. We felt like we got away with it."

One of Jost and Johansson's guests was Jost's Saturday Night Live co-star Michael Che, who had previously joked that he planned on "disrupting everything" at the couple's wedding.

"It's a great threat," Jost said. "The better thing was, he was well-behaved, so for the whole time I was just waiting for the other shoe to drop. What his long con was going to be."

Jost said Che has since approached him at work and said he got the couple a mysterious wedding gift.

"So I'm waiting to find out what this thing is, but we're both pretty concerned for our well-being," Jost joked.

Jost said on Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that married life has been strange during the pandemic.

"It's strange to get married, because part of marriage is obviously sort of entering society as a couple," the star said. "Instead, it's like, just again, everything happening in a vacuum."

"Some of our closest friends we haven't seen in a year, couldn't come to the wedding," he added.

