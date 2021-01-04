Bleeker Street released a trailer Monday for the new film Supernova. Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci star.

The trailer shows partners Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci) drive an RV on one last road trip. The trailer reveals that it is their last trip together because Tusker has early onset dementia.

Supernova promises good humor on the road as the couple struggle to fit both their bodies on a small bed. However, the film also promises to deal with the severity of Tusker's condition.

Tusker displays difficulty reading, buttoning his shirt and remembering things. He even suggests setting Sam free of the burden of taking care of him as his condition worsens, but Sam commits to seeing their relationship through, for better or worse.

Firth won an Academy Award for his role as King George VI in The King's Speech. Tucci earned a nomination for his role as a murderer in The Lovely Bones.

Harry Macqueen wrote and directed Supernova. It is is second film after 2014's Hinterland. Executive Producers Vincent Gadelle and Eva Yates, and Producer Tristan Goligher also produced the relationship drama 45 Years.

Supernova premiered Sept. 23 at the Donostia-San Sebastian International Film Festival. It also played Zurich, London, Rome, Stockholm and more film festivals.

Supernova is in theaters Jan. 29 and on digital video-on-demand Feb. 16.