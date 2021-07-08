Colin Farrell got emotional while discussing homelessness in Los Angeles while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest hosted by Wanda Sykes.

Farrell mentioned the homeless on Wednesday as he talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the craziness of the past year.

"What a year it's been for everyone in so many ways. What a just tragic and difficult year of social unrest and essential things happening that have needed to happen. And an ugliness that we've seen and, you know, the homelessness here it's pretty tough to see," Farrell said.

Farrell then pointed out how he is tearing up and mentioned how he wanted to help the homeless.

"It's pretty tough to see and I don't get it. Am I doing anything about it right now? No. I'd like to think about doing something about it but I don't understand how so many people can be on the street," the actor said.

"I say that knowing full well how fortunate I am and I live in a nice house. I have a very safe existence but I don't get it," he continued.

Farrell stars in AMC+ miniseries The North Water, which premieres on July 15. Farrell plays a brutish killer who is on a whaling expedition in the Arctic.

"There is a darkness at the heart of this fella that is the color of night," Farrell said about his character on the miniseries, Henry Drax.