Colin Farrell will reprise his role as The Penguin in a new spinoff series of The Batman that is coming to HBO Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell is also serving as an executive producer on the project, which will follow The Penguin as he rises to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld.

Lauren LeFranc is set to pen the script. The Batman director Matt Reeves and the film's producer Dylan Clark are also serving as executive producers.

Farrell will first portray The Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman, which hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Robert Pattinson is starring as Batman with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Penguin is a ruthless mobster who owns the infamous Iceberg Lounge. The character is known for using a variety of deadly umbrellas.

HBO Max previously ordered another spinoff series based on The Batman, which will focus on the Gotham City police department.